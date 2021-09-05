Red Sox Add Two More, Including Sunday's Starting Pitcher, To Growing COVID ListThe Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list.

Verdugo's Walk-Off Single Lifts Red Sox Past Tribe 4-3Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Report: Tom Brady Tested Positive For COVID-19 Shortly After Bucs' Super Bowl ParadeBrady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the virus shortly after the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

Jurkovec's 3 TD Passes Carry BC Past Colgate 51-0Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters on Saturday.

Red Sox Grab Reliever Geoff Hartlieb Off Waivers From MetsThe Red Sox have added some pitching depth for the stretch run.