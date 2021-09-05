BOSTON (CBS) – Charlie Baker has not yet decided if he will seek a third term as governor in 2022. But if he does, could he face a foe in former President Donald Trump?

Baker, who has not yet announced plans for a potential re-election campaign, sat down with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

Rep. Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, recently met with Trump and says he told the former president about opposition in Massachusetts and efforts to reform the state party.

Keller asked Baker if he is concerned Trump could put his support behind Geoff Diehl in the Republican state primary if Baker opts to run.

“That’s so far down the road and it’s not even on my radar at this point in time,” Baker said. ”There will be plenty of opportunities to talk about Campaign 2022 if that’s something the Lt. Gov. and I are a part of. But I’m not focused on that stuff at all.”

Baker said if he runs, his top priority would be the housing crisis in Massachusetts, where the average home costs about $500,000 and a one-bedroom rental averages $1,500-$2,000 a month.

“You talk to anybody who’s a working person about what the hardest and most difficult part of living in the Commonwealth, and almost all of them will talk about how expensive it is to live here,” Baker said.

