CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Braintree News

BRAINTREE (CBS) — Braintree Police were recently tasked with a different type of task  — apprehending a deer.

Officials say that Animal Control Officer Dave Littlewood responded to a “disorderly” baby deer on Friday.

The fawn attempted to escape the officer, but Littlewood held onto the baby deer until it was let go in nearby woods.

Police say the deer was not harmed.

CBSBoston.com Staff