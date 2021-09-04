BRAINTREE (CBS) — Braintree Police were recently tasked with a different type of task — apprehending a deer.
Officials say that Animal Control Officer Dave Littlewood responded to a “disorderly” baby deer on Friday.
The fawn attempted to escape the officer, but Littlewood held onto the baby deer until it was let go in nearby woods.
Today Animal Control Officer Dave Littlewood responded to a report of a baby deer being disorderly. Although the nimble fawn made a valiant attempt to evade capture, she was no match for Alpha 7, who has wrangled everything from skunks, to snakes and everything in between. pic.twitter.com/8ODLKsO8Sb
Police say the deer was not harmed.