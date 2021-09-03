GILFORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating after a woman says she was knocked unconscious and became paralyzed from the waist down during a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire.
Maddy Audet, from Keene, said she was struck in the head by two adults on Aug. 29 after an argument about an alcoholic beverage at the Bank of NH Pavilion concert in Gilford. She was with friends attending the concert.
Doctors said she suffered blunt force trauma to the spinal cord, which resulted in paralysis from the waist down. She was being transferred to a Boston hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
A GoFundMe page organized by her brother, Nicholas Ford, has raised more than $13,000 for her recovery.
Ford wrote that his sister is in the hospital “all because this coward thought she took his drink.”
Gilford Deputy Chief Kristian Kelley said Thursday that a suspect has been identified, but investigators are still looking for witnesses and collecting statements.
