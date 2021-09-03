BARNSTABLE (CBS) — An investigation is underway on Cape Cod Friday after a man found unresponsive on a street later died.
It happened in the Centerville section of town, on Wequaquet Lane. Someone called 911 at about 4 a.m. to report the incident.
The man who was identified as 42-year-old David J. Silva of Barnstable died from his injuries at the hospital.
The road was closed for several hours Friday morning. Shoes were seen on the street, along with a backpack.
Barnstable and Massachusetts State Police along with the district attorney's office are investigating.