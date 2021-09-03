BOSTON (CBS) — A former U.S. postal worker from Lynn was sentenced in federal court Thursday to three months in prison for stealing mail. Angela Gomez, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail and agreed to pay more than $21,000 in restitution to her victims.
Prosecutors said she stole nearly $5,000 worth of stimulus checks and made $16,000 in fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals.
The investigation began in February 2020, when Lynn residents reported missing their mail. Investigators determined that Gomez stole a gift card and used it to buy items that were delivered to her home address.
"Subsequent surveillance of Gomez during the performance of her duties revealed that she rifled through and stole mail on 21 separate occasions," the U.S. Attorney's office said, including the four stimulus checks.
Security camera footage also showed Gomez making purchases at Target and Walmart with unauthorized debit cards.
Gomez will also be under three years of supervised release after serving her prison sentence.
