By CBSBoston.com Staff
WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The West Bolyston Fire Department had a busy Wednesday night, responding to water-related emergencies all over town as Ida’s remnants dropped several inches of flooding rains in the northeast.

In one incident, a car was “swallowed by a washed away driveway,” after the rain apparently caused a sinkhole to develop.

The department posted a photo to Facebook of the front half of the car sinking into the driveway.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

