WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The West Bolyston Fire Department had a busy Wednesday night, responding to water-related emergencies all over town as Ida’s remnants dropped several inches of flooding rains in the northeast.
In one incident, a car was "swallowed by a washed away driveway," after the rain apparently caused a sinkhole to develop.
The department posted a photo to Facebook of the front half of the car sinking into the driveway.
Authorities said no one was hurt.