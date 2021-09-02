BOSTON (CBS) – Several tornado warnings were issued for parts of the South Coast and Cape Cod late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as remnants of Ida moved through the area.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes and Plymouth Counties beginning at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Flash Flood Warning As Ida's Remnants Likely To Bring Up To 5+ Inches Of Rain Overnight
For about three hours, tornado warnings were issued for parts of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard as the storm moved northeast.
READ: What To Do During A TornadoREAD MORE: Massachusetts Task Force 1 Providing Search And Rescue Support After Hurricane Ida
More than 2,400 customers were without power in Massachusetts as of 2:30 a.m.
Tom Lyons, Public Engagement Manager at MEMA, said there have not been any reports of major damage. “We’ll definitely be looking in the daylight hours to see if any of these tornado warnings caused a damage causing tornado,” Lyons said.
A tornado watch is in effect until 7:00 a.m. for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.MORE NEWS: Not Guilty Plea Entered For Marilyn Manson On NH Assault Charges
Flash flood warnings are also in effect for most of Massachusetts.