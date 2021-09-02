BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly $700 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball for the upcoming holiday weekend.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $323 million. For players who miss out on that, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is sitting at $367 million.
The Mega Millions cash option is estimated to be $234.9 million; for the Powerball it’s $265.4 million.
No one has hit the jackpot for either since the beginning of June.
“The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday. The Powerball has recently added a Monday night drawing, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays.