Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher Both High On Patriots After Team's Switch To Mac JonesThe 2021 season is a whole lot more interesting for the New England Patriots now that the team has handed the reins over to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Cowboys Don't Seem Interested In Signing Cam NewtonDallas can now seemingly be crossed off the list for Cam Newton.

NFC North Preview: 'Got To Give It Up To The Reigning MVP In Aaron Rodgers,' Says CBS Chicago's Marshall HarrisThe Packers still have all the pieces to make another run at a Super Bowl, especially with Rodgers under center.

Tom Brady Has Been Vaccinated, As Bruce Arians Reveals Bucs Are At 100 PercentBuccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told the media on Thursday that 100 percent of the team's players, coaches, and staff have been vaccinated.

Shorthanded Revs Look To Get Back On Track Against Philadelphia UnionThe Revolution are set for some Friday night soccer this week, but the squad will not look like the usual Revolution when they visit the Philadelphia Union.