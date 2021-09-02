CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Plymouth News

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Ida’s remnants left Plymouth with some flooding, damage and scattered power outages after the town found itself in the “jackpot zone” with a whopping 7.7 inches of rain in about 12 hours.

Some streets in low lying areas flooded Thursday, which caused schools in Plymouth to have a 2-hour delay. The most significant damage was at Taylor Ave., Beaver Dam Road and White Horse Beach.

READ MORE: Waltham School Buses Trapped In Flooded Parking Lot

Flooding in Plymouth. (Image Credit: James Rojas/WBZ Radio)

Tree branches came down in some spots, causing pockets of power outages but nothing widespread.

READ MORE: PHOTO: Car 'Swallowed By A Washed Away Driveway' In West Boylston

Fire Chief Ed Bradley said some boats broke off their moorings and are beached.

MORE NEWS: Rain Totals For Boston Area In 2021 Have Already Passed 2020 With Four Months To Go

Bradley asked drivers to slow down when they encounter flooded roads.

CBSBoston.com Staff