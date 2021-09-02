PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Ida’s remnants left Plymouth with some flooding, damage and scattered power outages after the town found itself in the “jackpot zone” with a whopping 7.7 inches of rain in about 12 hours.
Some streets in low lying areas flooded Thursday, which caused schools in Plymouth to have a 2-hour delay. The most significant damage was at Taylor Ave., Beaver Dam Road and White Horse Beach.
Tree branches came down in some spots, causing pockets of power outages but nothing widespread.
Fire Chief Ed Bradley said some boats broke off their moorings and are beached.
Bradley asked drivers to slow down when they encounter flooded roads.