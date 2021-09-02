BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,593 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 712,988. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,899.
There were 84,130 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.45%.
There are 595 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 158 patients currently in intensive care.