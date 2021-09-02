BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are adding another quarterback to their practice squad. New England is reportedly set to sign Garrett Gilbert, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Gilbert, 30, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He made one start in 2020, a 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he completed 21 of his 38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Originally a sixth-round pick by St. Louis in 2014, Gilbert spent time on the Patriots practice squad that year after he was cut by the Rams. He's also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.
Gilbert was cut by the Cowboys on Wednesday, but is now reportedly returning for his second stint on the New England practice squad. Mac Jones remains the only quarterback on the Patriots 53-man roster, with Gilbert and veteran Brian Hoyer on the practice squad and Jarrett Stidham starting the season on PUP.