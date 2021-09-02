BOSTON (CBS) — Thirty-three Persian cats are set to go up for adoption on Saturday after they were surrendered from a home in Central Massachusetts. The cats ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old were matted and dirty due to living in cluttered conditions.

MSPCA adoption center staff are calling the cats “Fancy Times Three.” They’re hoping to find potential adopters who can “restore the cats to their previous regal state.”

“In addition to being purebred Persians—a highly desirable breed that only occasionally shows up in our adoption centers—many of these were previous show cats, with at least several imported from Italy.” adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.

The owner surrendered the cats after their primary caregiver died and he could not take care of them. He will not be facing charges.

Thirty three (!) of these purebred Persians were surrendered from a single home last week. We've spent the last week grooming and treating them for various ailments, all to get them ready for loving new homes. #WatchThisSpace for more–including how to ADOPT! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vKhmEV6coF — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) September 2, 2021

The cats are being treated for upper respiratory infections and dental disease.

The staff at Nevins Farm in Metheun have been shaving the cats’ matted hair “so they’ll grow back to the glossy long-haired coats for which Persians are famous.”

Anyone interested in adoption a cat can go to mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

“These cats might be in need of a lot upfront and ongoing care, but they are stunning and we are hoping to identify adopters that are excited to bring one home and willing to aid them in their recovery journeys,” Keiley said.