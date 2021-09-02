DENNIS (CBS) – The National Weather Service has a team of investigators in Dennis to survey damage and determine if there was a tornado there overnight.
Storms ripped through the town early Thursday morning, bringing down trees in the area.
Trees split/ furniture scattered across the street off East Bay View Rd in Dennis @wbz #Ida pic.twitter.com/iMrwfpKtVO
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 2, 2021
The NWS headed to East Bay View Road, where trees were split. A window was broken at one home and furniture was strewn in several yards.
A determination is expected to be announced Thursday afternoon on whether a tornado caused the damage.
Department of Public Works crews were busy throughout the morning cleaning up downed limbs in other areas, including Main Street.