By CBSBoston.com Staff
DENNIS (CBS) – The National Weather Service has a team of investigators in Dennis to survey damage and determine if there was a tornado there overnight.

Storms ripped through the town early Thursday morning, bringing down trees in the area.

The NWS headed to East Bay View Road, where trees were split. A window was broken at one home and furniture was strewn in several yards.

A determination is expected to be announced Thursday afternoon on whether a tornado caused the damage.

Department of Public Works crews were busy throughout the morning cleaning up downed limbs in other areas, including Main Street.

