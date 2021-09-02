Tom Brady Goes All The Way In On 'Fat, Out Of Shape' Mike Vrabel: 'Kind Of An [Expletive] Hole'The relationship between Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel is a unique one. It's special.

NFC West Preview: 'The Strongest Division In Football', KPIX's Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On TopThe 49ers were injury plagued throughout the 2020 season but this year Glenn expects them to bounce back in a big way.

Jarren Duran's Mindset In Game-Winning At-Bat: 'Gotta Do Something For The Boys'"I was just thinking about the team the whole at-bat," Duran said after Adam Ottavino closed out the 3-2 victory. "You know, like, 'This one's for the team. I gotta do something for the boys.' I just haven't been doing much for the team, so I was just trying to step up in a big moment for them."

Matt Turner Will Start USMNT's World Cup Qualifier Thursday Night Vs. El SalvadorMatt Turner will not be in net for the New England Revolution on Friday night in Philadelphia. But the goalkeeper will be in net Thursday night for the US Men's National Team on its World Cup Qualifier against El Salvador.

N'Keal Harry Starting Season On Injured Reserve For PatriotsAs part of the Patriots' roster reshuffling on Wednesday, the team placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.