BOSTON (CBS) — One lingering question has been whether getting vaccinated against COVID-19 might help prevent long COVID. Well, a new study says the answer is “yes”.
British researchers found that people who received two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines, who later caught the virus, were about 50% less likely to experience long COVID than unvaccinated people.
Researchers are hoping this will encourage more young people to get vaccinated because even though they’re less likely to be hospitalized, they’re still at risk for long-COVID.