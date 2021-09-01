Yairo Munoz Becomes Seventh Red Sox Player To Test Positive For COVIDThe COVID situation is getting so bad with the Red Sox that even one of the team's COVID callups now has COVID.

Julian Edelman Isn't Surprised With Bill Belichick's Decision To Go With Mac Jones Over Cam NewtonThe former Patriots receiver isn't surprised by anything that Bill Belichick does -- including Tuesday's decision to cut Cam Newton and roll with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Patriots Practice Squad: Brian Hoyer, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, D'Angelo Ross AddedThe building of the practice squad has officially begun.

Life Will Be Tough, But Patriots Should Be Able To Get By Without Stephon Gilmore To Start SeasonStephon Gilmore is starting the 2020 season on PUP, leaving the New England secondary without one of its best playmakers.

Patriots Reportedly Claim Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry Off WaiversThe Patriots have added another quarterback to their roster. Sort of.