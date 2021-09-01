WILMINGTON (CBS) – After the Archdiocese of Boston issued an August mandate to separate masked parishioners from unmasked parishioners, a Wilmington parish will ask all those who come to church to wear masks.
"While the intent is to protect all individuals, we feel it creates havoc for all attending Masses and other parish events. It creates a confrontational environment for ushers and staff members to be seating people in different areas of the churches based on their masks/no masks preferences – it doesn't make good pastoral sense to us!" Pastoral Associate Tom Griffin said in an email to members of The Parish of The Transfiguration, which has two churches in Wilmington.
In August, the Archdioceses said that while churches should comply with local and state mandates, it should also have "clearly marked, clearly communicated and clearly enforced" areas of the church for people who are wearing masks.
The mandate also said those administering Holy Communion should wear masks and encouraged churches to postpone youth programs until October.
The new policy at The Parish of The Transfiguration will take effect on Saturday.