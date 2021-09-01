BOSTON (CBS) – The CDC is out with a new travel advisory – don’t travel over Labor Day weekend if you’re not vaccinated.
Instead, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, use the time off to get your first shot.
"Talk with family and friends who are still unvaccinated about the benefits of the vaccine and consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend," Walensky said.
The CDC is suggesting people celebrate the holiday with outdoor gatherings with others who are vaccinated. If you are going to be inside, wear a mask, no matter what your vaccination status.
Even with precautions, moving around the country can still pose a risk, so travelers should still think about how they are traveling, who they are traveling with and where they are going. Immunocompromised people should think about staying close to home.