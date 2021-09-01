Chaim Bloom Pained By Unvaccinated Members Of Red Sox, Says COVID Outbreak Is 'Gut-Wrenching'Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has had several sleepless nights this week, as a COVID outbreak has ravaged his big league roster.

Can Mac Jones Succeed As A Rookie? Let Recent History Be His GuideHere's how rookies have performed when starting games over the past five years.

Yairo Munoz Becomes Seventh Red Sox Player To Test Positive For COVIDThe COVID situation is getting so bad with the Red Sox that even one of the team's COVID callups now has COVID.

Julian Edelman Isn't Surprised With Bill Belichick's Decision To Go With Mac Jones Over Cam NewtonThe former Patriots receiver isn't surprised by anything that Bill Belichick does -- including Tuesday's decision to cut Cam Newton and roll with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Patriots Practice Squad: Brian Hoyer, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, D'Angelo Ross AddedThe building of the practice squad has officially begun.