BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ COVID situation went from very bad to much worse on Tuesday night in Tampa.
Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts played the first inning of the game, delivering an RBI single in the top of the first inning against the Rays. But after taking the field for warmups in the bottom of the second inning, Bogaerts was called back to the dugout by manager Alex Cora.
Shortly thereafter, the Red Sox announced that Bogaerts had tested positive for COVID-19.
Xander Bogaerts was removed from tonight’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test result.@wbz #RedSox
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 1, 2021
The 28-year-old Bogaerts is the sixth Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 since Friday, joining Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, and Hirokazu Sawamura. Additionally, coaches Ramon Vazquez and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momoso tested positive. Reliever Josh Taylor has been identified as a close contact, as has first base coach Tom Goodwin.
Bogaerts entered Tuedsay night having played the second-most games on the roster, behind only Rafael Devers. He’s batting .298 on the season, with an .867 OPS, 20 home runs and 70 RBIs.
The Red Sox entered Tuesday having lost two straight games, and they fell behind 7-1 after Bogaerts left the game on Wednesday.