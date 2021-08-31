FOXBORO (CBS) – The Mac Jones era in Foxboro has begun and New England Patriots fans are excited about it.
Jones is expected to be named the Patriots starting quarterback after Cam Newton was released in a stunning move Tuesday.
“I knew he would go, but I didn’t think he’d go today,” Patriots fan Evelyn Mavilia told WBZ.READ MORE: 82-Foot Yacht Goes Up In Flames Off New Bedford
“I was surprised, just reading different reporters and writers I thought at least Cam would play the first few games and then maybe transition to Mac,” fan Kevin Fox said.
"I loved him when he was at Alabama and I'm really excited," said Patriots fan Marissa Curto. "Mac Jones was getting all the snaps. He was doing really good out there and when Cam Newton came back (from a COVID protocol violation) he was ok, but he wasn't as good as Mac."
The fans also think the Patriots will be back in the playoffs soon as well, after missing them last season.