BOSTON (CBS) — A two-time winner of the Boston Marathon will be back this October. The BAA announced Tuesday that Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia is the latest addition to the John Hancock Professional Athlete Team.
Desisa is running Boston for the seventh time; he won in 2013 and 2015 and finished a close second in 2019. He is also the reigning World Athletics Marathon champion and the 2018 New York City Marathon winner.READ MORE: Burton: Cam Newton's Release By Patriots An 'Absolute Shocker'
“Boston has become my second home and I truly cherish my time when I am there,” Desisa said in a statement. “I return to compete still chasing my third victory in the Boston Marathon. Thank you, Boston; I look forward to putting on a good show for you on Marathon Monday!”READ MORE: Commissioner Seeks Mask Mandate For Massachusetts Childcare, After School Programs
The BAA also announced that 2020 Houston Marathon winner Kelkile Gezahegn will make his Boston Marathon debut this fall.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Disease Has Not Dropped Much, CDC Says
WBZ-TV is once again the television home of the Boston Marathon, with full coverage on October 11 from start to finish.