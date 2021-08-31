LAWRENCE (CBS) – Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario graduated from Lawrence High School back in 2014 before enlisting. The City of Lawrence remembered the 25-year-old with a vigil held in her honor at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week.

Governor Charlie Baker and Rep. Lori Trahan spoke at the vigil.

Prior to the vigil, volunteers gathered at the Lawrence Senior Center to create hundreds of black ribbons, symbols of mourning, to give people attending the vigil.

Lifelong Lawrence resident Jose Ortega said the loss of Rosario is hitting the city hard.

“Aside from being a similar age as her, I’m also from a Dominican background, so it’s very close to the city, hits close to home,” Ortega said.

Katherine Nevarez sat by her daughter- a friend of Rosario’s – creating black ribbons at the center Tuesday afternoon.

“To do this for Johanny- my daughter Deliah’s friend -is such an honor because we are honoring the soldiers before her and the soldiers after her,” Nevarez said.

Residents placed American flags throughout the Veterans Memorial Stadium where many people are expected to gather in her honor for a vigil.

A request coming from her family, giving the Lawrence community a chance to pay honor and respect.

“When they wear their ribbon, they’ll be able to remember her and everything she’s done for us,” Lisa Modugno said.