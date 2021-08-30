BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and every other NFL team have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster down to 53 players. In his quest to whittle down the roster, Bill Belichick may have a few more trades up his hoodie’s sleeves, which are likely somewhere in the garbage after he also cut them in preparation of the regular season.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, New England has "solicited interest in their defensive line depth." Breer highlighted defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Akeem Spence as trade candidates in his Monday morning column.
Adams signed with the Patriots in March after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Spence has been around a little longer, playing in six games last season after signing with the team's practice squad in November. The 29-year-old Spence is heading into his ninth NFL season, having played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Patriots in 2020.
Adams had three total tackles in Sunday's preseason finale against the New York Giants, while Adams had a pair of tackles in the 22-20 New England win.
New England is currently well-stocked along the defensive line, with Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis, Henry Anderson, and rookie Christian Barmore likely making the 53-man roster. Considering Adams and Spence are both NFL veterans with experience, it makes sense that the Patriots would try to get something for their services rather than outright cutting them.