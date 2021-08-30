BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,081 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 708,042. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,857.
There were 175,063 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.51%.
There are 603 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 156 patients currently in intensive care.