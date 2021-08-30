BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking like Mac Jones will have to wait a bit to take over as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But that hasn’t stopped the rookie from inking his first endorsement deal.

Jones has partnered with NOBULL, a Boston-based startup that makes athletic footwear and apparel. The company is closely associated with CrossFit and recently served as the title sponsor of the 2021 CrossFit games.

Oddly enough, the company does not make cleats or other football gear, making the pairing somewhat surprising. But that was part of the allure for Jones.

“NOBULL is different,” Jones said in a statement, via Bloomberg.com. “Combine that with the fact that they are a Boston-based company, the partnership felt serendipitous.”

Jones announced the partnership with a video to his Instagram account on Monday. The video plays on his underdog status throughout his football career, and will certainly get Patriots fans fired up for the future.

“There’s always expectations,” the rookie quarterback says in the video as he does his vigorous workout in NOBull gear. “Pop Warner: You can’t play this position. High school: You’re too small to play this position. College: You’ll just be the backup.

“Expectations come from other people. I have goals. It’s time to put in the work,” he says as the ad comes to an end.

Jones is fresh off an impressive training camp and preseason for the Patriots, where he completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 388 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Though Bill Belichick hasn’t yet named a starting QB, Jones is expected to start the 2021 season as Cam Newton’s backup.