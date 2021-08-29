BOSTON (CBS) — For the Patriots this preseason, it was three up, three down.

The Patriots capped off an undefeated preseason on Sunday evening in New Jersey, beating the Giants 22-20 in the third and final game of the summer.

Next up for the Patriots is Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Cam Newton started the game at QB for the Patriots but completed just two of his five passes. His night ended with an interception on his second drive of the game.

Rookie QB Mac Jones took the bulk of snaps, completing 10 of his 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Second-year running back J.J. Taylor was the most productive player on the field, rushing for 76 yards, picking up 13 more yards on his two catches, returning three punts for 28 yards (including a 23-yarder), and returning a kick for 23 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a third-quarter touchdown, the fifth score of the preseason for the rookie out of Oklahoma.

Receiver Isaiah Zuber scored the Patriots’ other touchdown, a 17-yard reception from Jones on the opening drive of the second half.

The Patriots’ defense recorded four sacks, with one from Josh Uche, a half-sack from Ja’Whaun Bentley, 1.5 sacks from Bill Murray, and half-sacks from Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise. The defense allowed 135 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-22 passing from Daniel Jones, but also recorded an end zone interception on Jones to end a Giants scoring threat. D’Angelo Ross made that game-changing interception early in the second quarter.

The Giants completed a Hail Mary late in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 22-20, but the Patriots defended the two-point conversion and recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

New England defeated Washington, 22-13, in the preseason opener before shutting out the Eagles, 35-0, last week in Philadelphia.