Funeral Services Planned For Dorchester Native And Former Bruins Player Jimmy HayesA wake is being held Sunday for Massachusetts native and former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died last week at 31 years old.

44-Year-Old Tom Brady Throws For 154 Yards And TD In Bucs Preseason FinaleAfter seven Super Bowl wins and more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady remains a student of the game.

Revolution Fall At New York City FC 2-0The New England Revolution saw their nine-game unbeaten run snapped on Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Martinez Hits 3-Run Homer In 10th, Red Sox Beat Indians 5-3J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night.

Araúz Recalled, Hits 3-Run Homer To Lift Red Sox Past IndiansJonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox to a 4-3 win on Friday night over the Cleveland Indians.