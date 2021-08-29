DORCHESTER (CBS) – A wake is being held Sunday for Massachusetts native and former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died last week at 31 years old.
Hayes was found dead at his Milton home Monday morning. The cause of death is not yet known, but is reportedly not considered suspicious.READ MORE: President Biden Pays Respects To US Troops Killed In Afghanistan, Including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Of Lawrence
The Dorchester native leaves behind a wife and two sons, who are two years old and three months old.
Visiting hours are being held Sunday from 1-8 p.m. inside Florian Hall in Dorchester.READ MORE: Massachusetts Task Force One Deployed To Louisiana As Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall
Family and friends will hold a funeral Monday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Neponset. The services will be streamed online as well.
Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year collegiate career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as a sophomore in 2010.
The winger was traded to his hometown Bruins in 2015 in exchange for Reilly Smith, and signed a three-year extension a few days after he was acquired by Boston.MORE NEWS: Family Escapes, But Dogs Killed In Franklin House Fire
“Jimmy lived for hockey at a very young age and was determined to have success within his career,” Hayes’ obituary reads. “The hockey community brought so much joy to his life and will always be a big part of Jimmy. Jimmy will be dearly missed everyday by his countless friends and family.”