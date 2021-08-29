BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said “it’s hard for me to imagine a scenario” where students in the state are forced to return to remote learning, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 cases during the upcoming school year.
Baker joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for a one-on-one interview.
“I think everybody would agree that last year for kids here in the Commonwealth was a big disappointment on every level when it came to the education, socializing, development, the works,” Baker said.
Keller asked the governor if he would consider going back to remote learning if COVID cases were to spike this fall and winter.
“I think in many ways there are plenty of resources and tons of guidance and experience at this point, and again good data available for people that shows that if schools follow the rules and the policies that have been used not just here by many schools over the last 18 months, in other countries and in other places, you can have schools operate safely, even if you’re in a situation where you have a significant increase in cases,” Baker said.
Baker said one thing to consider is Massachusetts will likely soon surpass 5 million fully vaccinated residents.
"It's hard for me to imagine a scenario where we won't continue to expect kids to be in school. They need to be in school," Baker said.
