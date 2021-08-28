FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (15-4-4; 46 pts.) saw their nine-game unbeaten run snapped on Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to New York City FC (10-6-4) at Yankee Stadium. New York City forward Valentín Castellanos scored both goals for the hosts on the night. Despite the result, New England’s first loss since July 7, the Revolution remain 14 points ahead of the competition in the Eastern Conference.
New England defender Andrew Farrell, who captained the first-place Revolution in tonight’s match, made his 262nd MLS regular season appearance to become the club’s all-time leader in the games played, passing Shalrie Joseph and Diego Fagundez. Farrell, the MLS leader in minutes played this season, submitted another 90-minute shift in his 23rd start of the season. The ninth-year defender has seen more regular season action than any MLS player since he entered the league in 2013.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Gustavo Bou both saw action following their appearances in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night. Turner, who was named the All-Star Game MVP, made three saves on the night. The result ended Turner’s stretch of 12 straight games without a loss across his time with New England and the U.S. Men’s National Team. Bou played the entire second half after coming on as a substitute, recording one shot.
New England will return to action on Friday night, Sept. 3 against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs locally on myTV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.