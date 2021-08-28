Revolution Fall At New York City FC 2-0The New England Revolution saw their nine-game unbeaten run snapped on Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Martinez Hits 3-Run Homer In 10th, Red Sox Beat Indians 5-3J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night.

Araúz Recalled, Hits 3-Run Homer To Lift Red Sox Past IndiansJonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox to a 4-3 win on Friday night over the Cleveland Indians.

NFC East Preview: If Dak Prescott Stays Healthy, 'The Cowboys Are The Team To Beat,' Says CBS Dallas' Bill JonesThe NFC East was the NFL's worst division last season, but a healthy Dak Prescott should lead the Cowboys to the top of the standings.

Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Christian Arroyo Deemed Close ContactThe Red Sox will be without Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo when they begin their three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night. The former has tested positive for COVID-19, while the latter has been deemed a close contact.