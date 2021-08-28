BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A 34-year-old Marston Mills man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Saturday is now in custody, according to Barnstable Police Saturday night. Officials had been searching for Michael Harrington, who was wanted for assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police responded to a Marston Mills home around 1:30 a.m. because a man reported he had been on the phone with a woman while she was attacked and the call got disconnected.
The victim was found screaming for help at the front steps of her house with stab wounds to her arm, chest, and face, police said.
Officers checked inside the home to make sure the woman's aunt and children were safe, and searched for the suspect.
The woman was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth and then med-flighted to Boston. While being treated, she identified the attacker as Harrington.