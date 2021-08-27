BOSTON (CBS) – With summer winding down, there is still plenty of time to pack in the outdoor fun. This weekend you could visit a field filled with sunflowers, check out a huge fair that dates back more than 200 years, or catch the action of monster trucks.

MARSHFIELD FAIR

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1800s. The Marshfield Fair is always one of the South Shore’s most anticipated events of the summer. Throughout the weekend you’ll find rides, games, animals, and arts & crafts. There is also the annual North River Blues Festival. Gates open at noon and general admission is 15 dollars.

https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/

When: 12-10pm, Ausut 20-29

Where: 140 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Cost: $15, Children 6 & under FREE, Parking Gate E $10

WATERFRONT FESTIVAL

On Saturday, stop by the Plymouth Waterfront Festival with lots going on throughout the day, including live music, the annual Duck Race, a cruise-in car show, and over 200 exhibitors. The festival runs from 10am to 6pm.

https://plymouthwaterfrontfestival.com

When: Saturday, August 28, 10am-6pm

Where: Water Street, Plymouth

Cost: Free

SUNFLOWER SELFIES

Sunflowers, Selfies, and Bouquets is back at Verrill Farm in Concord. During the event, $10 will get you admission to the sunflower field so you can cut your own flowers. While you’re at it, strike a pose in the picture perfect setting.

https://verrillfarmma.myshopify.com/collections/sunflowers-selfies-bouquets-2021

When: Weekdays 10am-1pm, Weekends 10am-3pm, through Sept. 19

Where: Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Rd, Concord MA

Cost: $10, Children 10 and under free

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium on Saturday. The main event gets underway at 7, when you can watch a lineup of monster trucks go head to head in various competitions. You’ll even get the chance to vote on your favorites.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/foxborough-ma/aug-28-2021-aug-28-2021

When: Saturday, August 28, 7pm

Where: Gillette Stadium

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary