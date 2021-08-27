DORCHESTER (CBS) — A large fire spread through a two-family home in Dorchester Friday morning.
The fire broke out at a house on Floyd Street. Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the home.
At one point, the Boston Fire Department said it was using a deck gun to stop the fire from spreading to other houses close to it.
Companies are using a deck gun to help control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. All companies are working at the 3rd alarm fire in the 2 family home at 66 Floyd St. In Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/qAYCEbyxND
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021
Boston Police asked commuters to avoid Floyd Street while firefighters were putting out the fire.
At around 9:45 a.m., the Fire Department said the fire was knocked down.
As of Friday morning, the cause of the fire is unknown. There is no word yet if anyone was inside.