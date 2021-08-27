Weather Alert:Heat Advisory
By CBSBoston.com Staff
DORCHESTER (CBS) — A large fire spread through a two-family home in Dorchester Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a house on Floyd Street. Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the home.

Crews battling flames at a home on Floyd Street in Dorchester. (Photo Credit: Boston Fire Department)

At one point, the Boston Fire Department said it was using a deck gun to stop the fire from spreading to other houses close to it.

Boston Police asked commuters to avoid Floyd Street while firefighters were putting out the fire.

At around 9:45 a.m., the Fire Department said the fire was knocked down.

As of Friday morning, the cause of the fire is unknown. There is no word yet if anyone was inside.

