BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Public Library says they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack this week. The Library has temporarily paused use of their public computers and printing services as police figure out who was responsible.
According to a statement by the Library, the attack occurred on Wednesday and caused “a systemwide technical outage.” They said no sensitive information about employees or patrons has been disclosed.
“Affected systems were taken offline immediately, and proactive steps were taken to isolate the problem and shutdown network communication,” the Library said on Friday. “The library is working with the Mayor’s Department of Innovation and Technology and law enforcement officials to address the cybersecurity attack.”
People will still be able to check out books, and all locations at the library will stay open.