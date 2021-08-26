BOSTON (CBS) – A manhole caught fire, exploding, on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain on Thursday, knocking out power for an entire row of businesses.
Watch: Manhole fire and explosion on Centre Street in #JamaicaPlain (📸 Dan Valachovic) #WBZ pic.twitter.com/hZqPe1HT8Y
Eversource crews responded to the scene, a spokesperson from the company said.
“Eversource crews are on scene in Jamaica Plain actively investigating the situation. As of right now, there are approximately 60 customers in the area without power. As soon as it is safe to do so, our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore those outages,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
One business in the area, Vee Vee, took to its Facebook page to announce that it would be closed Thursday night after the explosion.
No injuries have been reported.