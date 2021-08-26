Cam Newton's Return Should Make For A Fascinating Day Of Practice On ThursdayGet ready to crank New England's quarterback battle up to 11 on Thursday. It figures to be one of the most fascinating days in Foxboro this summer.

Revs Goalkeeper Matt Turner Earns All-Star Game MVP In Penalty Kick Win Over Liga MXNew England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves to lift the MLS team past a collection of stars from Mexico's top league in the MLS All-Star Game.

Mac Jones Lights Up Giants In Patriots' Joint Practice Session, Capitalizing On Cam Newton's AbsenceThe big question this week was whether Mac Jones would take advantage of Cam Newton's absence. On Wednesday, with the Giants in town for a joint practice session, Jones answered that question with an undeniable yes.

Donaldson, Cave Homer In 10th To Lead Twins Past Red Sox 9-6The Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brady Admits That He's Kind Of, Sort Of A Human Being Like The Rest Of Us"I’ve had to push through different things and even the early part of training camp, just getting my legs under me and getting my football legs."