BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton returned to the practice field in Foxboro on Thursday. And he returned to the presumptive No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

After arriving to the practice field a little later than most of his teammates for their work with the Giants, Newton was his usual, energetic self during warmups.

Cam Newton is animated, performing his usual dance steps, during warm ups — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 26, 2021

And when the teams went into 7-on-7 drills, Newton was the first QB to take snaps with the Patriots offense. Mac Jones, who was dynamite against the Giants a day earlier for Newton’s final day missing practice, went second.

Cam is first up in 7-on-7, per usual. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 26, 2021

Both QBs got in their work in 7-on-7’s, sharing a similar workload.

Early highlights from practice: Cam Newton leads off the first red-zone 7-on-7 drill and is 2-of-3, with his best ball a bullet in the end zone to Jakobi Meyers (1 of most impressive Pats). Mac Jones follows and is 1-of-2, with a sweet arcing pass to J.J. Taylor for the score. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2021

Cam Newton led off the opening 7-on-7 period and went 2 of 3 with a TD inside the 10-yard line. Mac Jones then went 1 of 2 with a TD. Final rep was a defensive penalty for illegal contact for taking down Jakobi Meyers as he was breaking free on a crosser. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2021

After 7-on-7’s, Newton and Jones stayed warm by playing catch with each other — not that they needed to do much to stay warm on this sweltering day.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones playing catch with one another on a side field during defensive team period. You can cut the tension with a chainsaw. Just kidding, just two dudes having a catch… — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) August 26, 2021

After that, the teams began 11-on-11’s, and Newton was once again up first for the Patriots at QB.

First 11 on 11 period begins with Cam Newton taking 1st team reps. As expected. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 26, 2021

Newton received applause heading out to start 11 on 11 team drills — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 26, 2021

On that first opportunity in 11-on-11’s, Newton led a touchdown drive.

#Patriots initial 11-on-11 notes

– Newton 4/7 over a TD drive.

– Couple nice crossing throws to Kendrick Bourne.

– Kristian Wilkerson broke up a would-be INT that hit Giants CB James Bradberry in the chest.

– Newton had a sack/throwaway, where David Andrews fell back into him. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 26, 2021

When Jones got his opportunity in 11-on-11’s, he went 0-for-2, ending his drive early with an interception.

Mac Jones’ first throw in 11’s was a bit of a hospital ball to Kendrick Bourne, and broken up. His second pass was intended for Jonnu Smith over the middle, but Logan Ryan lurked and picked it off. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 26, 2021

Logan Ryan intercepts Mac Jones. Probably would have been a pick-six. Bad decision. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 26, 2021

Old friend Logan Ryan intercepts Mac Jones over the middle in Jones’ second rep of 11-on-11 drills as “Protect The Land” by System of a Down blares on the speakers. Jones’ first pass was also close to picked. So a bit of a rocky start after yesterday’s solid practice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2021

In his next opportunity, Jones threw a perfect deep ball that wasn’t caught — something that’s become a bit of a theme for him this summer.

Perfect deep ball by Mac Jones was dropped by Gunner. He lost the ball when he hit the ground. It was around 35 yards and great placement but you need to finish the play. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 26, 2021

Belichick remained mum on any details of any potential shakeup atop the quarterback depth chart when he spoke to the media on Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, he indicated that any player who wants to seize a starting role will simply need to play better than the person ahead of him.

Jones certainly outperformed Newton all week, as Newton was unable to participate. It was especially evident on Wednesday, when Jones really excelled vs. the Giants, thus prompting many to wonder if the rookie was in the process of winning the job.

But the order of QB snaps on Thursday indicated that Newton — the 11-year veteran — remains entrenched as the top QB on the team.