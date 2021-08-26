Weather Alert:Heat Advisory Thursday
BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton returned to the practice field in Foxboro on Thursday. And he returned to the presumptive No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

After arriving to the practice field a little later than most of his teammates for their work with the Giants, Newton was his usual, energetic self during warmups.

And when the teams went into 7-on-7 drills, Newton was the first QB to take snaps with the Patriots offense. Mac Jones, who was dynamite against the Giants a day earlier for Newton’s final day missing practice, went second.

Both QBs got in their work in 7-on-7’s, sharing a similar workload.

After 7-on-7’s, Newton and Jones stayed warm by playing catch with each other — not that they needed to do much to stay warm on this sweltering day.

After that, the teams began 11-on-11’s, and Newton was once again up first for the Patriots at QB.

On that first opportunity in 11-on-11’s, Newton led a touchdown drive.

When Jones got his opportunity in 11-on-11’s, he went 0-for-2, ending his drive early with an interception.

In his next opportunity, Jones threw a perfect deep ball that wasn’t caught — something that’s become a bit of a theme for him this summer.

Belichick remained mum on any details of any potential shakeup atop the quarterback depth chart when he spoke to the media on Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, he indicated that any player who wants to seize a starting role will simply need to play better than the person ahead of him.

Jones certainly outperformed Newton all week, as Newton was unable to participate. It was especially evident on Wednesday, when Jones really excelled vs. the Giants, thus prompting many to wonder if the rookie was in the process of winning the job.

But the order of QB snaps on Thursday indicated that Newton — the 11-year veteran — remains entrenched as the top QB on the team.

