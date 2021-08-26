BOSTON (CBS) — It’s safe to start feeding the birds again in Massachusetts. Mass Audobon said this week that the threat from a mysterious illness killing songbirds has receded.
"Wonderful news! Based on the absence of confirmed cases of the mysterious avian disease in Massachusetts and declining numbers of cases in states to our south, we are following the lead of our neighbors and recommending it is once again safe to resume bird feeding in Massachusetts," the organization said.
Back in July, Massachusetts residents were told to take down feeders and bird baths because of reports of sick and dying birds to the south. Mass Audubon said the cause of those deaths is still unknown.
“Taking in feeders and birdbaths was an important precaution to keep birds safe during a period of uncertainty,” Mass Audubon said. “We understand that this was a difficult step to take, and we appreciate the help and patience of everyone who played it safe with us.”
Bird feeders should still be cleaned every two weeks with a solution of one part bleach to nine parts warm water in order to prevent avian diseases from spreading.