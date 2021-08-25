Patriots Foundation Raffling Off Tickets To Tom Brady's Gillette Stadium ReturnWant to see Tom Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor after bringing six Super Bowl titles to New England? You could get your hands on the hottest ticket in town.

Details Emerge On Robert Williams' Contract Extension With Celtics

Mac Jones Lights Up Giants In Patriots' Joint Practice Session, Capitalizing On Cam Newton's AbsenceThe big question this week was whether Mac Jones would take advantage of Cam Newton's absence. On Wednesday, with the Giants in town for a joint practice session, Jones answered that question with an undeniable yes.

Tuukka Rask Still Hopes To Return To Bruins, Promises Money Won't Be An Issue: 'I'll Be A Cheap Goalie'Rask said that he and his agent have had conversations with Bruins GM Don Sweeney, and that both sides are "on the same page."

Fight Breaks Out During Wednesday's Patriots-Giants Joint PracticeFootball is a violent game, and occasionally, things get a little heated at practice. Such was the case Wednesday in Foxboro during a joint practice session between the Patriots and the Giants.