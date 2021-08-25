FOXBORO (CBS) – Want to see Tom Brady’s first game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor after bringing six Super Bowl titles to New England? You’re not alone. But if you’re lucky, you could have the chance.
The October 3 game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be one of the hottest tickets in recent NFL history.
The New England Patriots Foundation announced Wednesday it is raffling off a set of four tickets to the game and another pair of tickets.
The grand prize winner will be given four Putnam Club tickets, including a parking pass and four tailgate party passes. The second winner will receive two general admission tickets and a parking pass. Third prize will be a Patriots autograph package.
Tickets to the raffle can be purchased for $10 for one, five for $25, 50 for $100 or 250 for $250. All proceeds will benefit the New England Patriots Foundation.
For more information, visit www.patriots.com/raffle.