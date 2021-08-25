BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday is the last day for voters in Boston to register for September’s primary election.
The top two candidates in the mayoral and City Council races will advance to the November 2 general election.
Boston joins 14 other communities with registration deadlines on Wednesday. Towns with a Wednesday deadline are:
- Boston
- Brockton
- Framingham
- Gloucester
- Haverhill
- Lynn
- Malden
- Medford
- Newton
- Peabody
- Quincy
- Revere
- Salem
- Somerville
- Worcester
To register, you can visit your city or town hall or go online through the state’s website, RegisterToVoteMA.com.