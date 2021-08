Patriots Reportedly Trade RB Sony Michel To RamsThe Patriots are reportedly trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

Renfroe Homers Twice, Red Sox Hold On To Beat Twins 11-9Hunter Renfroe homered twice and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Report: Patriots Claim Tight End Kahale Warring Off WaiversDespite a need at the position, the Patriots didn't draft any tight ends in 2019. They've now added a tight end from that draft class.

Red Sox Option Jarren Duran To Triple-A WorcesterThe Red Sox have sent Jarren Duran back to Triple-A.

Tajon Buchanan Transferred To Club Brugge; Will Finish Out 2021 Season With RevolutionRevolution fans are going to have to soak up all the Tajon Buchanan they can this year. The New England winger is reportedly heading overseas at the end of the season.