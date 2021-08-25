BOSTON (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is expected to be arraigned on Thursday for the stabbing of a rabbi outside a Jewish school in Brighton in July.

Khaled Awad will face nine charges in the hate crime, including armed assault with intent to murder and violating an individual’s constitutional rights.

In early July, Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was attacked by a man outside the school. Noginski was rushed to Boston Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The rabbi, who is Russian-born and in his 50’s, is a father of 12 children.

Awad was arrested in connection with the stabbing, and WBZ-TV I-Team sources said he was armed with a gun and a knife.

“Hate has no place in Suffolk County. We will hold violent offenders accountable when they harm. This act of violence nearly killed the victim. But it also traumatized the entire Jewish community and deeply impacted the people of Brighton,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Officials said security camera footage captured the incident on camera. Awad allegedly drew a gun on Noginski and told him to open the school van. When Noginski attempted to hand him the keys, Awad allegedly motioned for the rabbi to get in the van. At the same time, Awad allegedly put away the gun and pulled out a knife. Noginski fled into a nearby park, and Awad allegedly chased him and attacked him with the knife, stabbing the rabbi nine times.

Awad is currently being held at Bridgewater State Hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Rabbi Noginski to help pay for his medical bills and personal bills.