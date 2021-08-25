WELLESLEY (CBS) – A man who allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van in Norwood and led police on a chase through several towns has been arrested. Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon of Sharon after the pursuit ended in Wellesley Wednesday night.
State Police were notified that Norwood Police were following the possibly stolen delivery van at about 6:35 p.m. on Route 95 north in Needham.
The pursuit continued onto Route 9 westbound, struck a Needham Police cruiser and continued to Glen Road in Wellesley where State Police troopers deployed tire deflation devices.
The chase ended on Glenbrook Road in Wellesley and Mignon was taken into custody at about 7:20 p.m.
He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police. State Police say he will likely face more charges.