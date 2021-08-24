BOSTON (CBS) — Everybody has their own definition of a “perfect weather day” or what they would consider “ideal” weather. Some folks like the 90-degree heat, others like a cool, crisp fall day, and many even prefer a good ol’ fashion snowstorm. That is what is great about New England. There’s a little something for everyone and as they say, “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a minute”.

Having said that, I can’t imagine there are many folks who would say they have enjoyed this summer’s weather. Personally, as a life-long New Englander, I feel this summer has been one of the worst I can remember.

First, there was the Memorial Weekend Washout…granted this isn’t officially “summertime” but I think most would agree that weekend is sort of the unofficial kickoff to summer. Memorial Weekend 2021 had rain every day, Friday through Monday, we even broke some record low maximum temperature records…the high temperature on Saturday and Sunday was 51 degrees (20 degrees below the average).

Some would argue that June was actually pretty nice. June 2021 was the hottest on record. Boston had 9 days of 90+ and two heatwaves including a 5 day long stretch from June 5-9. And, Boston finished the month with a 100-degree day on June 30th, the first 100+ day in 10 years!

Since then, it seems it has been raining nearly non-stop. And, when it hasn’t been raining, it has been downright sultry with day after day of oppressive humidity.

Those looking to get away for the July 4th holiday after a disastrous Memorial Weekend were once again disappointed. Some rain fell every day on the first 14 days of July, including nearly 5″ of rain July 1-4. The high temperature on July 3 was 60 degrees, another record low maximum (the average high being 81 degrees).

July had measurable rainfall on 19 of 31 days, totaling more than 10″ of total rain, nearly 7″ above the average. It was the second wettest July on record in Boston. Based on noon sky observations, Boston had the cloudiest July in at least 30 years with overcast conditions reported on 52% of the days.

August hasn’t been much better…It has rained on nearly half of the days thus far in Boston, totaling nearly 7″ of total rainfall, more than 4″ above average. It is already the 10th wettest August on record in Boston and we still have a week to go.

Taken as a whole, the summer of 2021 (Jun-Jul-Aug) currently ranks as the 4th wettest on record in Boston (19.57″) and 4th wettest in Worcester (20.65″). Both locations could easily (and most likely will) move up to 2nd on the list.

If it hasn’t been raining, it has been downright uncomfortably hot and humid.

Boston currently stands at the warmest summer on record with an average temperature of 74.3 degrees. There have been 20 days with highs of 90 or higher and with several more expected this week, Boston will easily be in the top ten for most 90+ days on record. It hasn’t even cooled off much at night! Boston has had 26 days with low temperatures 70 degrees or higher which is the third most on record.

Up until this summer, New England hadn’t had a landfalling tropical storm since 2006 (Beryl). We have now had two in the span of about 5 weeks, (Elsa in July and Henri in August) both of which made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island!

If there is anyone out there who has enjoyed this summer’s weather, I’d love to hear from you. You are either the most optimistic person in New England or perhaps you just moved here from a tropical rainforest.

This has been a summer for the earthworms and mosquitoes. I’d say it has been good for my lawn except I’ve got gigantic mushrooms sprouting up everywhere. And if you weren’t diligent in your garden, you undoubtedly got some rotted and diseased tomatoes.

I will say this…weather has a way of balancing itself out. We have periods of drought followed by periods of abundant rainfall. In the long run, it all washes out (so to speak) and we are left with our climate averages. Averages are basically just a mid point of our extremes (which seem to be coming more and more frequently). Think back to some of our most infamous stretches of extreme weather…February of 2015, it seemed like it would never stop snowing…but of course, it did, and it hasn’t snowed like that since. And then we had our drought in 2015 and 2016…that was followed by two years of plentiful rainfall in 2018 and 2019.

The soaking, sultry summer of 2021 will soon be a distant memory and who knows, perhaps this will lead to a sunny, dry, gorgeous fall. Perhaps Labor Day Weekend will be so nice we will forget about Memorial Day and the 4th of July. Would I bet on that? No. This is New England after all.