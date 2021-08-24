BOSTON (CBS) — Despite a need at the position, the Patriots didn’t draft any tight ends in 2019. They’ve now added a tight end from that draft class.
The Patriots claimed Kahale Warring off waivers from the Texans, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Warring played collegiately at San Diego State before getting drafted in the third round at No. 86 overall by the Texans. The 24-year-old caught three passes on seven targets for 35 yards last season.
He caught 31 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in his final season at San Diego State. In his college career, he caught 51 passes for 637 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games.
The Texans waived Warring on Monday, making him available.
The Patriots added Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency, in addition to having Devin Asiasi on the roster. But with Matt LaCosse suffering an injury during joint practices with the Eagles last week, and with Dalton Keene already on IR, the Patriots found themselves suddenly thin at the position heading into that second preseason game of the summer.