Tajon Buchanan Reportedly Leaving Revolution At End Of Season To Sign With Club Brugge In BelgiumRevolution fans are going to have to soak up all the Tajon Buchanan they can this year. The New England winger is reportedly heading overseas at the end of the season.

Matthew Slater On Patriots' Messaging On Vaccines: 'It's A Personal Choice'As is usually the case, Matthew Slater provided thoughtful insight when asked how a player not being vaccinated could hurt the team.

Celtics Announce Contract Extension For Josh RichardsonThe Celtics have handed out another extension, giving Josh Richardson an extra year and $12 million on his current contract.

How Mac Jones Performed In Second Practice Without Cam NewtonBill Belichick stated simply prior to the practice that this week does indeed represent an opportunity for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He was, then, naturally the focus for many observers of practice on Tuesday.

David Krejci Has No Plans To Return To Boston Bruins, NHL After Czech Season EndsIf you were holding out hope that David Krejci would return to the Boston Bruins after his season in the Czech Republic comes to an end, the former B's centerman has a disappointing update.