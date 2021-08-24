BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have handed out another extension, giving Josh Richardson an extra year and $12 million on his current contract. It also gives the team some more flexibility should a trade opportunity pop up later this season.

The deal, as first reported by Sham Charania of The Athletic, means that Richardson is on Boston’s books through next season at roughly $24 million. Richardson was acquired from Dallas earlier this summer with the remainder of the trade exception that the Celtics created by the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets last November.

It gives Boston a versatile 3 and D player behind Jaylen Brown for the next two seasons — or another tradeable contract for Brad Stevens to use should a disgruntled star player want out of his current situation. Richardson cannot be traded until January, much like Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, who also received contract extensions from the Celtics last week. But should a big name pop up on the trade market this season or next, the Celtics are now in a good position to stack contracts to match salary for a high-priced player.

Richardson is a solid defensive player, but saw his shooting numbers drop with the Mavs last season, matching his career-low of 33 percent from three-point range. His three-point shooting has declined in each of the last four seasons.

A six-year NBA veteran, Richardson averaged 12.1 points for Dallas over 59 games (56 starts). He’s averaged 12.3 points off 43 percent shooting overall over his career for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Mavericks.