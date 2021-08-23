BOSTON (CBS) — There were three tornado warnings in Massachusetts midday on Tuesday as remnants of Tropical Depression Henri continued to push through the New England area.
The latest was issued for parts Middlesex and Worcester Counties until 2:15 p.m. on Monday. According to WBZ-TV Meteorologist and Executive Weather Terry Eliasen, at 1:34 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was seen over Littleton and moving north at 20 MPH.
Weather spotters on the ground reported seeing funnel clouds in West Acton. These clouds have been difficult to see on radar.
That warning came shortly after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in the Berlin/Marlboro area. A tornado warning there was initially issued by the National Weather Service at 11:45 a.m. and ended around 1:10 p.m.