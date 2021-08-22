BOSTON (CBS) – Winds were whipping around much of New England on Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri arrives in the region. The storm is set to make landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.
So who had the highest wind gust speeds? Here are some of the strongest wind gusts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Woods Hole 55 MPH
Mashpee 51 MPH
West Island 51 MPH
Wellfleet 48 MPH
Duxbury 47 MPH
Vineyard Station 46 MPH
Martha’s Vineyard 45 MPH
Squantum 45 MPH
West Dennis 45 MPH
Point Judith 70 MPH
Halfway Rock 68 MPH
Block Island Jetty 65 MPH
Ninigret Pond 58 MPH
9 SE Littleton Compton 57 MPH
Block Island AP 55 MPH
Sakonnet Vineyards 55 MPH
University of Rhode Island 55 MPH