Sunday's Red Sox-Rangers Game Postponed Due To Tropical Storm HenriWith Tropical Storm Henri moving into New England on Sunday, the Red Sox have announced their game scheduled for Fenway Park has been postponed.

Revolution Extend Streak with 4-1 Win Over FC CincinnatiThe unbeaten streak is now at nine games.

Lyle's Strong Start Leads Rangers Over Red Sox, 10-1The Texas Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox 10-1 on Saturday night.

Sale Strong Again In 2nd Start Back, Red Sox Beat Rangers 6-0Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second Major League outing since having Tommy John surgery.

Celtics To Retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 On March 13, 2022We now know when the Celtics will be sending Kevin Garnett's No. 5 into the TD Garden rafters.