NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Power outages and flooding are the biggest concerns for Sunday when Hurricane Henri hits, especially for coastal communities and places like Worcester, western Massachusetts and the Berkshires.

Boaters in New Bedford rushed to get their boats out of the water Saturday night.

The Harbormaster’s boat was among the last to be towed out of the water. It’s the calm before the storm after a busy day at the New Bedford Yacht Club.

“We’ve been running nonstop today using the lifts, getting the boats out, assisting the members to remove their vessels before the storm surge,” said Jack Baglini, General Manager of the New Bedford Yacht Club.

Hurricane Henri isn’t expected to make landfall in Massachusetts, but Gov. Charlie Baker says that doesn’t mean the region will be spared from the storm damage.

“There’s still the possibility of widespread power outages in just about every part of the Commonwealth due to high winds and the heavy rain,” said Gov. Baker.

Downed power lines, tree debris, and flooded streets are expected Sunday, especially in central and western Massachusetts.

Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler is urging drivers to stay off the roadways until the storm passes.

“Residents and counties west of Worcester to the New York border, late Sunday into Monday, may find roads that are impassable,” said Tesler. “Drivers should be especially mindful of driving into flood waters.”

While it looks like the state will avoid a direct hit, yacht clubs are doing the best they can to prepare for the worst.

“Moved everything that could possibly be damaged, but it is comforting that we’re going to be bypassed,” said Baglini of New Bedford Yacht Club.

Governor Baker expects anywhere between 100,000 to 300,000 people to be without power Sunday.

“Sunday day and a big part of Sunday night into Monday morning is when people expect the weather will be at its worst,” said Baker. “People should just be careful and cautious about this.”

That’s why he’s urging people to plan ahead and stock up the pantry before the storm hits.