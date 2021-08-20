BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Thomas Latanowich was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday for shooting and killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018.
The jury in Barnstable Superior Court found Latanowich guilty on all seven charges against him, including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card and mistreating a police dog.
Jurors deliberated for more than three days after getting the case Tuesday.
Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero.
Latanowich took the stand in his own defense Monday, saying said he was hiding in the attic because he was afraid after someone had tried to kill him just weeks earlier. Latanowhich claimed he didn’t know it was police entering the attic when he shot Gannon once in the head, killing him.
During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Michael Trudeau said the shooting was not a case of self-defense. He pointed to text messages and voicemails that Latanowich sent just 10 minutes after he shot Gannon, saying, “I’m taking as many as I can,” allegedly referring to police officers.
Trudeau claimed Latanowich had spent the last 40 months concocting the self-defense story.